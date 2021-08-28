On Sunday, August 15, 2021 Lena Bettencourt, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 87. Lena was born at home in Lemoore, California to A.P. and Virginia Oliveira. Her parents had immigrated from the Azores island of Terceira and her first language was Portuguese. She was part of a large loving family of nine children. Lena graduated from Lemoore High School then married Manuel S. Bettencourt, Jr. Shortly after the wedding they moved to Presque Isle, Maine where Manuel was stationed in the Air Force. They returned to California when the assignment was complete and began farming in the Laton area. She worked very hard on the farm while also raising five children.