Fresno, CA

Lewis James Silva

Hanford Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis James Silva passed away in Fresno, California on August 3, 2021 at the age of 86. Louie was born in Hanford, California on November 17, 1934. He graduated from Hanford High in 1954. Louie worked at Armstrong/Pirelli Tires for 35 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was always there for them. He spent days hanging out with his friends shooting breeze and was so friendly to all he came across, he never met a stranger. He loved classic cars and horseback riding. All animals were drawn to him, especially dogs, they were more family than pet. Anyone that knew him knew his incredible work ethic by the enormous well-maintained yard and garden he kept.

hanfordsentinel.com

