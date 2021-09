DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- There's one guy Tyler Reddick doesn't expect any help from at Daytona International Speedway tonight -- his teammate. Reddick and fellow Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon are essentially battling each other for the 16th and final spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. And that makes teamwork at the 2½-mile superspeedway downright tricky, maybe even unthinkable, for the duo.