In the churches

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The menu is a pulled pork soft taco, served with cheese, sour cream, olives and tomatoes. Each box will also include an apple and a cookie. Supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are optional for those fully vaccinated, and required for those not fully vaccinated. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.