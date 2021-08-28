Pain, suffering in Afghanistan

Multiple rockets were fired at Kabul’s international airport but were intercepted by a missile defence system, a US official told Reuters. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said as many as 5 rockets were fired, though it was not clear if all were brought down by the defence system.No casualties among US troops and civilians have been reported so far, Reuters said. The rockets reportedly struck Kabul’s Salim Karwan neighbourhood. The explosion was followed by gunfire from unknown sources immediately. Residents in Afghanistan took to Twitter to show the remnants of rockets fired which fell off...