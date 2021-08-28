Pain, suffering in Afghanistan
I wonder if anyone of our foreign policy "experts" in our current government read any of the books by Khaled Hosseini?. If you really want to understand what's going on in Afghanistan, you need to read his novels "The Kite Runner" or "A Thousand Splendid Suns." Afghanistan is not a country, but a patchwork of tribes, warlords and deeply rooted beliefs in the inferiority of women, Sharia Law and the Koran. They can't even communicate with each other because they speak a dozen different languages.
