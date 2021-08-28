Cancel
Middle East

Pain, suffering in Afghanistan

 8 days ago

I wonder if anyone of our foreign policy “experts” in our current government read any of the books by Khaled Hosseini?. If you really want to understand what’s going on in Afghanistan, you need to read his novels “The Kite Runner” or “A Thousand Splendid Suns.” Afghanistan is not a country, but a patchwork of tribes, warlords and deeply rooted beliefs in the inferiority of women, Sharia Law and the Koran. They can’t even communicate with each other because they speak a dozen different languages.

Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport intercepted by missile defence system, says US official

Multiple rockets were fired at Kabul’s international airport but were intercepted by a missile defence system, a US official told Reuters. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said as many as 5 rockets were fired, though it was not clear if all were brought down by the defence system.No casualties among US troops and civilians have been reported so far, Reuters said. The rockets reportedly struck Kabul’s Salim Karwan neighbourhood. The explosion was followed by gunfire from unknown sources immediately. Residents in Afghanistan took to Twitter to show the remnants of rockets fired which fell off...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
MilitaryTelegraph

Taliban pledges to restore sabotaged US military equipment

Taliban fighters said the US had “no right” to sabotage military equipment abandoned at Kabul airport and claimed they would restore many of the vehicles and aircraft to working order. But Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said he was “not sure I would worry too much about the Taliban maintaining...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

‘Visibly petrified’ Afghan TV anchor reads headlines while surrounded by gun-toting Taliban

A video of an Afghan TV presenter dressed in a suit and tie continuing to host his talk show while surrounded by gun-toting Taliban fighters has gone viral on social media.The 42-second clip shows the host of Afghanistan TV, identified by Vice as Mirwaiz Haidari Haqdost, sitting next to a Taliban leader while reading out a statement from the hardline group.According to media reports, the men stormed the building on Sunday and demanded to speak to the presenter. The anchor spoke about the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government in Afghanistan and urged locals to cooperate with the group...
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...
WorldBBC

Life in Kabul under Taliban: Where is your male escort?

"Why are you travelling without a mahram?" the Taliban guard asks a young Afghan woman about her missing male escort. She sits on her own in the back of a beat-up Kabul yellow taxi as it pulls up to the checkpoint marked, like all the others, by the white Taliban flag with black script.

