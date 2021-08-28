Community CALENDAR
28—Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472. 28— Personal safety and awareness workshops for women ages 15 and up, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Hills Police Department community room, 14077 Peyton Drive. Advanced registration is required. Information: Sgt. Laura Addy at laddy@sbcsd.org. Information: chinohills.org/safetyworkshops or call the police department at (909) 364-2000.
