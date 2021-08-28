Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chino, CA

Community CALENDAR

championnewspapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article28—Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472. 28— Personal safety and awareness workshops for women ages 15 and up, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Hills Police Department community room, 14077 Peyton Drive. Advanced registration is required. Information: Sgt. Laura Addy at laddy@sbcsd.org. Information: chinohills.org/safetyworkshops or call the police department at (909) 364-2000.

www.championnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chino, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Government
City
San Dimas, CA
Local
California Government
City
Claremont, CA
Chino, CA
Government
City
Chino Hills, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcqueen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost#Yom Kippur#Community Building#Labor Day#Columbus Day#Zoom#Beneficial#Children#Hungry Caterpillars#29 Business Breakfast#Boys Republic Drive#Vip#Chi Nohillswinewalk Com#St Margaret Mary School#Chino Senior Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy