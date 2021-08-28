Cancel
Chino, CA

CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING REDISTRICTING

By LEGAL ADS
championnewspapers.com
 8 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Chino will conduct a public hearing per Elections Code Section 21607.1 on September 7, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers located at 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA 91710 at which the City Council will consider and define its “neighborhoods” and “communities of interest” as it relates to the City’s redistricting process pursuant to California Assembly Bill 849.

