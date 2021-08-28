Facing tough year, Chino Police continues to serve
Our community has faced unprecedented challenges in the past year and the men and women of the Chino Police Department were not immune to those challenges. I am extremely proud of how our personnel continued to selflessly serve our community in the midst of a global pandemic that nationally took the life of more police officers than any other cause; nationwide civil unrest related to anti-police sentiment; and changing crime trends.www.championnewspapers.com
