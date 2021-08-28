Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chino, CA

Facing tough year, Chino Police continues to serve

By Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons
championnewspapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur community has faced unprecedented challenges in the past year and the men and women of the Chino Police Department were not immune to those challenges. I am extremely proud of how our personnel continued to selflessly serve our community in the midst of a global pandemic that nationally took the life of more police officers than any other cause; nationwide civil unrest related to anti-police sentiment; and changing crime trends.

www.championnewspapers.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chino, CA
Chino, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Homelessness#Domestic Violence#Chino Police#Quality Of Life#Rtcc#Community Services#Social Work Action Group#Spanish#A Youth Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
Combat SportsPosted by
The Hill

Boxer Oscar De La Hoya hospitalized after contracting COVID-19

Decorated boxer Oscar De La Hoya announced on social media that he has been hospitalized for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. “I mean what are the chances of me getting COVID?” Hall of fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya said in a video message on Instagram. “I’ve been taking care of myself and this really, really kicked my a--.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy