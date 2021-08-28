Memories of school lunch

I always wanted to buy my lunch from the school cafeteria. I would take the paper lunch menu home, circle some of the foods I hoped to enjoy, and would post it on the front of the refrigerator. Yet, each morning I awoke to a brown bag lunch that mom had prepared, filled with a boloney sandwich, some chips and a Capri Sun drink. Mom tried to make taking lunch to school more exciting by buying me a new Mork and Mindy metal lunchbox, but that lunchbox only made the boloney stink. How I longed for the school’s sloppy joe or spaghetti....and jiggly cherry red jell-o for dessert!