Dan Orlovsky wants Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to get paid. Orlovsky, who played the position for 12 years in the NFL, has been a Mayfield supporter. After fellow ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum called Mayfield “too short and too slow” on “Get Up” in July and said the Browns shouldn’t offer Mayfield a contract extension yet because that would be “binding yourself to mediocrity,” Orlovsky retorted not long after, “Baker should have failed by now with what he went through.”