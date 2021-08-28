Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

As a risk manager, I said yes to the vaccine

By GRADY JUDD
midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

I keep getting asked if I’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccination. I tell them it was an easy decision for me: yes. The moment I was eligible, I got the Moderna vaccine. The available data I had access to — that we all have access to — makes it clear to me that getting the vaccine is a smart risk management decision.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Pcso#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Congress & CourtsTyler Morning Telegraph

Cruz says no on mandates, yes vaccines

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz spoke frankly Tuesday on COVID-19, saying his stance on COVID-19 is simple and common sense, and one he believes people of East Texas and throughout the state understand: COVID-19 is a serious disease that has proven to be very dangerous. While Cruz believes residents should continue...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Taylor: Money to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Yes, please

Mostly when we discuss reasons to get or not get the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s about the frictions between individual health, public health, trust in science and personal freedom. We mostly don’t talk about the money side of the equation. But — and I bet you can guess where I’m going...
Posted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
Healthksfr.org

Yes. Buying & Selling Fake Vaccination Cards is a Crime

This month yet another COVID-19 fraud made the headlines — this one involving fake vaccination cards. At the port of Memphis, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents busted a shipment of counterfeit vaccine cards coming in from China. In Texas, a soldier was charged with selling bogus vaccination cards on Instagram. At the Anchorage airport, the feds seized thousands of phony vaccination cards. In Connecticut, a group of women protestors handed out fake vaccine cards outside the state Capitol. In Chicago, a pharmacist was arrested for selling genuine vaccine cards.
Public HealthMother Jones

Yes, Let’s Mandate Vaccines for Eligible School Children, Fauci Says

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. A week and a half ago, a small public school district in western Los Angeles became what is believed to be the first district in the country to mandate COVID vaccines for any student eligible to get them. Culver City Unified sent letters to families of its 7,100 students advising that all eligible staff and students would have to show proof of vaccination by mid-November.
Jackson County, ORKTVL

Rogue Valley doctors sign off on plea to community to get vaccinated

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Doctors across Southern Oregon are making an impassioned plea to the community to get vaccinated amid misinformation campaigns that one physician believes are partially fueled by vaccine mandates. Dr. Ryan Hungerford, a Rogue Valley Physicians’ Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism doctor joined hundreds of other doctors in...
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Employer mandated vaccines? New York Bar Association says yes

New York state employers should require all of their workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the New York State Bar Association announced in a report on vaccination and public health. At the same time, the bar association is backing efforts to have all teachers and school personnel vaccinated in New...
Public HealthPosted by
Honolulu Civil Beat

Do Covid Survivors Need To Get Vaccinated? Experts Say Yes

People who contract Covid-19 may develop natural immunity to the coronavirus, but they should still get vaccinated, according to researchers and federal and state guidance. That’s because studies show getting vaccinated strengthens natural immunity against virus, and that immunity can wane as quickly as three months from an initial infection.
PoliticsAxios

Risk Manager/Human Resources

The Town of Matthews is seeking an experienced risk management professional who understands or has experience in human resources. This position will work primarily on risk management however since the risk manager reports to the Human Resources Director, there is an opportunity to broaden the scope of the position to work on some human resources focused work.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Medical groups decry ivermectin prescriptions for COVID-19

Three prominent medical groups — the American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists — on Sept. 1 voiced their opposition to the ordering, prescribing and dispensing of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 outside of clinical trials. Ivermectin is most often used to treat parasitic worms in...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy