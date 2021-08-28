Lightnin’ Strikes Again: Bluesman plays up a storm at Music in the Park

Even as I type the first words that come to mind for a title when recounting that hot summer evening concert, it strikes me as unoriginal. But if you’re going to have a sobriquet, choose one that inspires pedestrian storytellers to hear thunder rolling from your viscera and see sparks flying from your fingertips. And for all of August’s fiery sun a poundin’ on the park in Grimesland on Friday the 13th, no less, Lightnin’ played up a storm.