Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit tiebreaking inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1. Reyes, hitting for Zack Short, led off the inning with a sinking drive to center. Josh Palacios missed a diving attempt at the catch and the ball rolled to the wall. Reyes tried to catch the Blue Jays off guard by hitting third base at full speed and the aggressive baserunning paid off as Reyes slid safely under a high relay throw to the plate. Tim Mayza (4-2) took the loss after allowing the home run. Jose Cienero (3-4) picked up the win and Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 16th save.

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Sam Ehlinger was knocked out of the preseason finale with a knee injury, delivering another hit on the Indianapolis Colts’ depth chart at quarterback in a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions. Carson Wentz is recovering from foot surgery. Ehlinger is competing with second-year quarterback Jacob Eason to possibly take the team’s first snap in two weeks when the season opens. Ehlinger was hurt in the first half after he was 3 for 3 for 63 yards and had a 14-yard run. Eason was 10 of 14 for 74 yards.

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Bernhard Langer shot his age on his 64th birthday Friday for a share of the lead with Marco Dawson in the suspended first round of the The Ally Challenge. Langer had nine birdies and a bogey at Warwick Hills, playing the back nine in 6-under 30 in the round that started about five hours late because of rain. The German star has 41 PGA Tour Champions victories, four off Hale Irwin’s record. Dawson eagled the par-5 16th with a 60-yard shot and had six birdies for his 8-under 64. Defending champion Jim Furyk was a stroke back with Joe Durant and K.J. Choi, with Choi still on the course with a hole left when the round was suspended for day because of darkness.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — It’s championship weekend for the Little League World Series. Because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions, there are no international clubs in the tournament, so four U.S. teams will compete in Saturday’s semifinals in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The first game pits Sioux Falls Little League of South Dakota against West Side Little League of Hamilton, Ohio. The late game features powerhouse Honolulu Little League facing Taylor North Little League of Taylor, Michigan.