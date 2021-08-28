Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Blue Streaks overtake Knights in season opener

By JIM TAYLOR Correspondent
midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBRING – If you want to make a statement right from the start, you do something big and on Thursday night the Sebring Blue Streaks Volleyball team announced that they are here to be a force under first year Head Coach Chrissy Cecil as the Blue Streaks, who are a Class 4A team, defeated the 6A East Ridge Knights in straight sets; 25-21, 25-20 and 25-18. “First thoughts about the game,” said Cecil. “Are we just played a 6A team and we are a 4A team and we beat them in three sets, I am so proud of them. And we get to play them again on Saturday morning.”

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knights#Sebring#Blue Streaks Volleyball#Sebring#The Desoto Bulldogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Durham, NCchatsports.com

Blue Devils Begin Season at Elon Opener

DURHAM – Coming off an adjusted 2020 schedule that concluded in March at the NCAA Championship, Duke cross country will return to action on Friday, Sept. 3, when the Blue Devils travel down the road to Elon for the Elon Opener. Women's cross country will begin at 8:15 p.m., while No. 23 men's cross country will race at 8:45 p.m. on the Elon Cross Country Course.
NBABleacher Report

Trilogy Defeats 3 Headed Monsters to Win 2021 BIG3 Championship

The Trilogy became the first team in the BIG3 to win multiple championships Saturday, besting the 3 Headed Monsters 50-45 at Imperial Arena in the Bahamas. Former NBA star Jarrett Jack sank the game-winning shot with a textbook three-pointer off a pump fake on the wing to give the inaugural BIG3 champs their first title since 2017.
Waldorf, MDBay Net

Blue Crabs Six-Game Win Streak Snapped In 19-5 Loss

WALDORF, Md. -- After a pair of rainouts, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ six game win streak was snapped on Friday evening. The Long Island Ducks bats exploded, defeating the Blue Crabs 19-5. The Ducks’ offense surged in the second inning, plating eight runs against Southern Maryland’s starter, Kolton Mahoney. Five walks and four hits were enough to jump on top early.
galtheraldonline.com

Warriors come up short in season opener against Knights at home

A game that was a nail-biter in the third quarter and that had potential to match that same level of scoring in the fourth, the Galt Warriors’ football season opener provided fans with a dramatic second half against Ripon Christian at Erv Hatzenbuhler Field/Warrior Stadium Aug. 20. Coming off of...
Jefferson City, MOkrcgtv.com

Helias win streak snapped at 14 on opening night

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — The Helias Crusader Football team fell for the first time in over a year as Hannibal stormed to a 54-20 win tonight in Jefferson City. Previously, Helias had 14 straight victories. All of those wins came in their state championship season last year.
Cambridge, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Football: Wildcats knock off Blue Jays 55-0 in season opener

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Blue Jays ran into a Belleville buzzsaw, giving up 41 points in the first quarter to the Wildcats in a 55-0 season-opening nonconference defeat on Friday at home. “We beat ourselves in a lot of phases of the game, and we played a really good football...
Footballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Blue Streaks soar past Eagles

SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks are off to a great start to the season after winning their first game. The Blue Streaks held on to defeat the Centennial Eagles 17-13. It was a game riddled with flags but Sebring’s defense was able to hold off the Eagles and help lead their team to victory.
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Blue Jays host XC season opener Saturday

Quinn Roehl didn't go to Parkhurst Recreation Area Saturday with the intention of winning the 2021 "Orriginals" cross country meet. "Just as a team we kind of talked about shaking off the rust and going out and having fun," Roehl, a junior for the Grand Forks Central cross country team, said. "Our goal for this race was just to compete -- and that's what I tried to do."
Sportskmrskkok.com

Knights Hold Off Chargers In Volleyball Opener

EVANSVILLE – Macy Grosz had 30 set assists with 18 digs, Liz Rustan added 17 kills and West Central Area held on for a five set victory over Brandon-Evansville 25-11, 25-14, 20-25, 16-25, 15-9. Kaitlyn Hansen had 32 digs for the Knights who got a 22/22 (2 aces) serving performance from Whitney Westrom. Defensively Rustan added three blocks for the Knights.
Leechburg, PAleadertimes.com

Blue Devils poised for winning season

The Leechburg Area Blue Devils head into the 2021 season with a 30-year streak of losing, as they had their last winning season in 1991. This year’s team may just be the team to break that streak. After losing three of their first four games in 2020, the Blue Devils won two straight games to even their record before losing […]
Hamilton, OHJournal-News

Week 1 roundup: Huge rally lifts Big Blue to season-opening win

Hamilton stormed back from a 20-point first-quarter deficit to score a season-opening 43-28 road win over West Clermont on Friday night. Trailing 28-8 with 1:17 left in the first quarter, Big Blue reeled off 35 unanswered points. Hamilton senior Kaleb Johnson rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson, a...
Moody, ALAnniston Star

Moody breaks loosing streak in 2021 season operner

After ending last year winless, Moody started 2021 on a high note by picking up a 49-28 victory at Elmore County. Though the Blue Devils trailed for most of the second half, they came back to the field to claim the second half for themselves. With Elmore County up 21-14...
Irvington, NJessexnewsdaily.com

Blue Knights take on the Rams on the soccer field

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys varsity soccer team took to the home field Aug. 24 in a scrimmage against Ramsey High School. Blue Knights take on the Rams on the soccer field added by Editor on August 29, 2021.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Knights rally past Case in opener

BELOIT — Griffin Oberneder didn’t think he played every down Friday night. “I think I remember sitting out one, but I’m not sure when,” the Beloit Memorial quarterback/safety said. “I’m sure there were a lot of guys who didn’t come off the field much. I don’t think Paul Allen did at all. Our offensive line was our defensive line. Our wide receivers and running backs were our defensive backs.”
Galesburg, ILwgil.com

Silver Streaks Ready To Start Season

The Galesburg Silver Streaks football team opens their season under new head coach Derrek Blackwell tomorrow night. They open at home against the Dunlap Eagles. Derrek joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the upcoming season.
Philadelphia, PAlongwoodlancers.com

Season-Opening Win at Drexel Extends Field Hockey's Streak to Five

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Longwood field hockey ended its 2021 spring season with back-to-back shutouts and a four-game winning streak. Four months later, the Lancers picked up right where they left off. In their 2021 fall opener Friday night at Buckley Field, a shutdown performance from the backfield and a game-winning...
Soccerdailybruin.com

Men’s soccer looks to maintain its winning streak for season openers

It’s been almost a decade since the Bruins last lost a season opener. With a blank record and revamped roster, UCLA men’s soccer will have a chance to continue that streak as it takes the field against Lipscomb on Thursday at Wallis Annenberg Stadium in its first game of the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy