Blue Streaks overtake Knights in season opener

SEBRING – If you want to make a statement right from the start, you do something big and on Thursday night the Sebring Blue Streaks Volleyball team announced that they are here to be a force under first year Head Coach Chrissy Cecil as the Blue Streaks, who are a Class 4A team, defeated the 6A East Ridge Knights in straight sets; 25-21, 25-20 and 25-18. “First thoughts about the game,” said Cecil. “Are we just played a 6A team and we are a 4A team and we beat them in three sets, I am so proud of them. And we get to play them again on Saturday morning.”