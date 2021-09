I wrote an obituary last week. It was my second time. The first was in 2015 for my friend’s son. Her aunt was struggling to get the details down. I asked, “May I?” She practically dropped the laptop in relief. Another friend sat beside me, and we tossed words about and arranged them in an order that we felt captured a glimpse of Jack, more than simply who predeceased him and who outlived him. We added color commentary to the play-by-play. It was something that I could do, that I wanted to do. I didn’t want to bring a casserole. I didn’t want to clean the yards. Writing the obit was my contribution to surviving the nightmare.