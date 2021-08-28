Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Happenings

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 8 days ago

University of Idaho planning open theater auditions for fall. Auditions for the University of Idaho’s fall theater season will be 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at the Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Auditions are in-person or via video submission and are open to anyone with an interest in live theater, including members of the Palouse community. Those auditioning should prepare two contrasting monologues or one monologue and one song (an accompanist will be present) and provide a headshot and resume. For more details and to sign up, visit airtable.com/shrKJ69tOci3koOZq. More information on the upcoming season is available at uidaho.edu/class/theatre or by calling (208) 885-6465.

lmtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Moscow#Lions Club#University Of Idaho#The University Of Idaho#The Okay Crawdad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Pleasanton, TXPleasanton Express

What happened to Cowboy Homecoming?

Congratulations to the new Cowboy Homecoming Court! It was 45 years ago when I became a member of the 1976-1977 court along with Paula Bezoni, Denise Goddard, Kim Farrer and Teresa Sotello. How much fun we had during the whole weekend of the celebration … from riding our horses for the coronation before the Jaycees rodeo to attending the nightly dances, riding atop our boot-themed float in the parade, strolling around downtown Pleasanton, visiting the carnival, sampling chili cook-off fare and representing our city in parades held throughout the year in neighboring towns.
Celebrationsnhmagazine.com

The Best Events Happening in September

Set to the music of two of America’s iconic songwriters of the early 20th century, the story tells the tale of the loves and losses of three women from high school graduation in 1916 through the Great War, the Roaring Twenties and the Depression era. Relive hits from the Great American Songbook set to an exciting new story. (603) 279-0333; winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
Musicpullmanradio.com

Friday at the Clock happening tomorrow

The WSU School of Music is hosting Friday’s at the Clock from 6:30 to 7:30 Friday. The concert will take place between Bryan Hall and Holland Library. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics.
Theater & DanceLaredo Morning Times

Pre-Broadway run of 'KPOP' canceled

Signature Theatre in Arlington, Va., has scrubbed plans for the pre-Broadway tryout run of "KPOP, the Musical" - a casualty of jitters over the potential impact of covid-19 on the venture's viability. The cancellation of the production, which was to have started performances in late December for a multiweek run...
Theater & Dancenorthernvirginiamag.com

The 17 Upcoming Performances That Make This Theater Season So Exciting

As the saying goes, “The show must go on!” After a year without the arts, the region’s local theaters are welcoming guests back with open arms to kick off their fall seasons. From Broadway plays to the family-friendly Grinch musical, head to the theater this season to catch one of these outstanding performances.
Theater & DanceBoston Herald

The neon lights, and storied history, are bright ‘On Broadway’

Grade: A- For someone who grew up under half an hour from the bright lights of Broadway, I have a soft spot for “On Broadway,” a non-fiction film that employs interviews and archival footage to examine the history of New York City’s legendary theater district. In that hallowed spot, over 40 theaters are current venues for plays and shows, attracting millions of theatergoers, earning almost $2 billion in annual grosses and creating related revenue and jobs. The film, directed by veteran Oren Jacoby, begins with Helen Mirren, who has arguably has spent more time treading the boards of London’s West End, gushing about Broadway’s “romantic, heroic and legendary” allure. She’s right, of course.
Musicwmky.org

Dave McMurray on Sunday Night Jazz Showcase

Program #335 (September 5 at 8:00pm) Dave McMurray is a Detroit-based saxophonist/multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, and bandleader. As a saxophonist, McMurray -- who plays all horns from baritone to soprano as well as flute -- offers a keen melodic sensibility, and a rich, earthy tone. He is assured and inspired whether working in jazz, rock, R&B, funk, pop, or folk.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Grand marshals have lifelong rodeo ties

Grand Marshals Duane and Eadie Saxton can tie their relationships with rodeo directly to the Lewiston Roundup, making them natural choices for the honor in 2021. Duane was 2 years old when his family moved to Lewiston, where his parents made sure he attended the rodeos and parades each year. His mother, Phyllis Saxton, was even a Roundup chaperone in 1962. Eadie came to Lewiston shortly after marrying Duane in 1967, and soon got roped into the rodeo world by selling concessions for the Lewiston Jaycees, hanging out above the chutes at the old rodeo grounds in North Lewiston.
Beech Creek, PALockhaven Express

Howard Happenings

The Senior Cheer Club will meet on Thursday, Sept. 2, at noon at the Friendship Community Center in Beech Creek. Bring a covered dish to share and your own drink and come join us for the meeting. Club members should also bring wrapped gifts in the $3-$5 price range for the bingo games.
Newton, KSNewton Kansan

Library happenings

Mon, Thu: 9am-7pm Technology Help: Nathan, NPL's IT Supervisor, is available to answer questions and troubleshoot technology issues. Visit during Tech Help Open Hours, Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., or contact the Library to request help or set up an appointment at another time. Mystery Lovers Book Discussion: 5...
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Church happenings

Calvary Freewill Baptist Church will have The Crystal River Boys singing Sunday at 6 p.m. Lighthouse Gospel Singers, Sounds of Praise and Holy Bible Ministries Singers will sing Sunday at 6 p.m. at Duncansville Christian Church on Brumley Gap Road in Abingdon, Virginia. Multi-Dove Award winning and multi-Grammy nominated trio...

Comments / 0

Community Policy