Happenings

University of Idaho planning open theater auditions for fall. Auditions for the University of Idaho’s fall theater season will be 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at the Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Auditions are in-person or via video submission and are open to anyone with an interest in live theater, including members of the Palouse community. Those auditioning should prepare two contrasting monologues or one monologue and one song (an accompanist will be present) and provide a headshot and resume. For more details and to sign up, visit airtable.com/shrKJ69tOci3koOZq. More information on the upcoming season is available at uidaho.edu/class/theatre or by calling (208) 885-6465.