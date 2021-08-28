An Accreditor Goes Deeper on Data

Virtually all the growth in the college-age population over the next two decades will come from groups that are currently excluded from or underserved by America’s colleges and universities. It is imperative that we increase both the number of these students accessing postsecondary education and the odds that they will graduate. This includes low-income, first-generation and students of color who stand to benefit the most from not just attending, but also completing a college degree. Unfortunately, colleges currently serving these students have the least financial resources -- and colleges with the most financial resources enroll far too few students from these groups. This creates a public policy problem where our nation’s health -- economically, politically and socially -- depends on educating a far broader swath of society than we do today.