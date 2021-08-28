Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pullman, WA

Cases have made it a busy summer at Pullman Memorial

By Elaine Williams Of the Tribune
Posted by 
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41et4P_0bfY9lSs00
Eylar

The emergency room at Pullman Regional Hospital was busier in June, July and August than it’s ever been in those months, and the patients needing care were sicker than in previous years.

It appears a large number of people with chronic illnesses, who had delayed care during the pandemic, got so sick they could no longer postpone treatment, said the hospital’s chief clinical officer, Jeannie Eylar.

That trend has her worried in no small part because other hospitals are experiencing high demand too.

Hospital inpatient bed occupancy in Wasington and northern Idaho is running 85 to 90 percent, an all-time high, and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Washington is more than it’s been at any other time during the pandemic, she said.

The situation is so extreme, a team at Pullman Regional Hospital is meeting twice a day to evaluate bed capacity, Eylar said.

“The numbers are escalating very quickly,” she said. “What that says to me is we’re a long ways from this getting better.”

Last weekend, Pullman Regional Hospital had 21 requests from hospitals that needed to transfer patients from places such as Walla Walla; Kellogg, Idaho; and the Tri-Cities.

“This is a nip-and-tuck thing every day at every hospital in our region,” Eylar said.

At Pullman Regional Hospital, the volume of COVID-19 patients has remained small, totaling 23 since the beginning of July, Eylar said.

Even though the numbers aren’t big, the hospital has identified important patterns among the group.

Only one of Pullman’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients had been vaccinated, she said.

The others, who weren’t vaccinated, were extremely sick and younger than previous patients had been, Eylar said.

Despite the challenges, the hospital has generally maintained its services.

It’s only transferred those who require a higher level of care than what Pullman Regional Hospital offers. Examples are patients needing open-heart surgery or dialysis, she said.

The exception was a single day where the hospital canceled certain elective procedures, something it was reluctant to do since so many people had waited so long because of the pandemic, Eylar said.

The procedures included medically necessary treatments like gall bladder removals and knee replacements, she said.

“We’re trying our best to get them done,” Eylar said.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.

Comments / 0

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
83
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Walla Walla, WA
City
Pullman, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Pullman, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Surgery#Kellogg#Nip#Pullman Regional Hospital#The Tri Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
Combat SportsPosted by
The Hill

Boxer Oscar De La Hoya hospitalized after contracting COVID-19

Decorated boxer Oscar De La Hoya announced on social media that he has been hospitalized for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. “I mean what are the chances of me getting COVID?” Hall of fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya said in a video message on Instagram. “I’ve been taking care of myself and this really, really kicked my a--.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy