Cougs need to prove their depth

Don’t take your eyes off ... Will Washington State’s run-and-shoot offense operate with fluidity after a legitimate offseason of installation? Maybe a more critical question is who takes the first snap at quarterback, and how in tune will he look with Nick Rolovich’s distinctive, quick-hitting scheme? It appears Utah State and the Cougar faithful will have to wait until kickoff to learn the victor of WSU’s QB competition between sophomore Jayden de Laura – the starter in last year’s truncated, four-game campaign – and grad transfer Jarrett Guarantano. It’s been the Cougars’ primary question mark in the months ahead of Saturday’s season opener at Gesa Field. The offensive skill positions, in general, should be highlighted for evaluation. WSU’s receiving corps lost two key pieces to the transfer portal in the offseason, and had standout Renard Bell sustain a season-ending ACL tear in the summer. But the Cougs seem to like their depth in the WR room. Who’ll be targeted most by de Laura/Guarantano – particularly on the outside, where experience is lacking – and how many pass-catchers will see playing time? With the unknowns at quarterback and receiver, perhaps it’s time for the usually pass-happy Cougs to morph into a run-first team. We’ll finally get a taste of how WSU parcels out the carries among its trio of talented backs in Max Borghi, Deon McIntosh and Nakia Watson.