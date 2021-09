A farm worker in Iowa has been sentenced to life in prison with no opportunity for parole for the murder of college student Mollie Tibbetts. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, was found guilty of murder in the first degree, abduction and the fatal stabbing the 20-year-old psychology major at the American University of Iowa in 2018. According to an affidavit and testimony in court, Rivera said he followed Tibbetts while she was out on a run and in an angry rage he “blacked out” in July 2018. Rivera said that later he recalled what had happened a month later and...