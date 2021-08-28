Trojans open with win vs. Deary

TROY — Elijah Phillis rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns as the Troy Trojans opened their football season Friday night with a 36-18 Whitepine League Division I victory against Deary.

The Trojans dominated on the ground, accumulating 320 yards rushing for all four of their offensive touchdowns.

“We had some Week 1 mistakes that we can clean up going forward,” Troy coach Brain Wilson said. “We committed three turnovers and had some bad penalties.”

Jared Sanderson recorded the other rushing touchdown for Troy, running it in from 24 yards to give the Trojans a 14-0 lead. He also returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown.

Wilson was pleased with the effort, especially on defense.

“The tackling was great all game long,” he said. “The defense had two goal-line stands and that interception return was huge.”

Deary 0 10 0 8—18

Troy 14 8 8 6—36

Troy — Elijah Phillis 51 run (Chandler Blazzard run)

Troy — Jared Sanderson 24 run (run good)

Deary — safety

Deary — Kaleb Rickerd 58 pass (run good)

Troy - Sanderson 55 interception return (Phillis pass from Blazzard)

Troy - Phillis 66 run (Blazzard run)

Troy - Phillis 33 run (run failed)

Deary - 2 run (pass successful)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU drops opener in five

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Senior outside hitter Penny Tusa had a career-best 22 kills, but it wasn’t enough as No. 18 Washington State dropped a 20-25, 25-27, 25-13, 25-21, 15-13 decision in its season opener against South Carolina at the Carolina Classic in the Carolina Volleyball Center.

Junior outside hitter and junior middle blocker each had 10 kills, while junior setter Hannah Pukis finished with 50 assists for the Cougars. Junior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 15 digs and Tusa chipped in 11.

Kyla Manning paced the Gamecocks with 18 kills and 10 digs, Mikayla Robinson added 16 kills and Riley Whitesides finished with 13 kills. Mallory Dixon contributed 32 assists and Claire Wilson had 28. Morgan Carter tallied 17 digs and Lauren McCutcheon had 12.

WSU takes on No. 9 Pittsburgh at 9:30 a.m. today at the same site.

Idaho falls in straight sets

Senior outside hitter Allison Munday tallied 11 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team dropped its season opener 25-22, 25-13, 25-20 to Portland in the Idaho Volleyball Classic at Memorial Gym.

Freshman Rachel Davis chipped in 10 kills, while sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a Lewiston High School graduate, had 27 assists. Senior libero Alaina Lacey finished with seven digs.

Jayde Harris led the Pilots (2-0) with 15 kills. Noelani Helm tallied 17 assists and Paloma Bowman contributed 16. Grace Zilbert had eight digs.

The Vandals play Nevada (10 a.m.) and Grand Canyon (6 p.m.) today at the same site.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Oregon State 2, Idaho 1

CORVALLIS, Ore. — McKenna Martinez’s goal in the 56th minute gave host Oregon State the lead for good as the Beavers held off the Vandals in a nonconference game at Paul Lorenz Field.

Martinez’s shot was part of a game-long effort by Oregon State (3-0) to apply pressure to the Idaho (2-1) defense. The Beavers outshot the Vandals 11-2 overall, had a 4-2 edge in shots on target and a 7-1 cushion in corners.

But it was Idaho who took the lead early. Sophomore forward Maddy Lasher took a pass from sophomore midfielder Hannah Alfaro and converted in the 19th minute to put the Vandals in front.

However, the Beavers got the equalizer in the 31st minute on a goal by Amber Jackson.

“I am very proud of this team today,” UI coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “We came out very strong scoring the first goal. We also created some great chances at the end of the game. I thought we got another great performance from the back line and goalkeeper.”

Senior Avrie Fox finished with two saves for the Vandals, and Bridgette Skiba had just one for Oregon State.

UI next plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 against Bakersfield at the Kibbie Dome.

Idaho 1 0—1

Oregon State 1 1—2

Idaho — Maddy Lasher (Hannah Alfaro), 19th.

OSU — Amber Jackson (Maddie Tetz, Brianna McReynolds), 31st.

OSU — McKenna Martinez, 56th.

Shots — Oregon State 11, Idaho 2. Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 2. Oregon State: Bridgette Skiba 1.