Trevor Sinclair has hit out at Rio Ferdinand for ordering injury-hit Manchester United defender Phil Jones to 'find a new club' as he is a 'waste of time' at Old Trafford. Jones has suffered a nightmare few years on the injury table and played for the first time in 19 months in a behind-closed doors friendly against Burnley last week. The centre-back has two years left on his deal from the four-year contract extension he signed in 2019.