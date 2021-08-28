Why You Should Always Call A Professional To Check Your AC Before Summer

While rubbing your eyes from time to time may feel good, that does not mean you should do it. From a health standpoint, you should try to refrain from rubbing your eyes because you can potentially do quite a bit of damage if you are not careful. For example, if you rub your eyes too hard, you can damage your cornea, which is the outermost layer of the eye. Applying too much pressure to the cornea could not only impair your vision, but it could also lead to other problems, such as sensitivity to light, blurry or reduced vision, red or inflamed eyes, and headaches, according to Healthline.