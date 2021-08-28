Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

HALO LIFE's Breakthrough Makes Its Fashion Debut

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fashion remix Pan-Consumer Filed, lead you to the future lifestyle. Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2021) - HALO LIFE has launched their first generation of the "LIFECODEX," a fashion product with a brand-new concept. "LIFECODEX" is a large-scale product based on smart hardware that connects the consumer industry. It opens up the option of connecting future lives for fashionistas catching up with the newest trends.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Design#Halo#Evolution#Halo Life#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Lifecodexsleep#Lifecodexfit#Lifecodexdetox#Lifecodexenergy#Halolife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘After everything that has happened, I was in total shock’: The double-jabbed people catching Covid

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was in...
Apparel303magazine.com

RiNo Boutique Sustainable Supply Co. Make Its Mark On Handpicked Vintage Fashion

Woman-owned shop, Sustainable Supply Co. is a sustainable, vintage clothing store located in the RiNo area. Owner, Melissa Galloway strives to create her shop around sustainable, one-of-a-kind items. Some of her most popular pieces are her vintage denim. Galloway is constantly finding new pieces to add to her shop. On her Instagram, she consistently posts reels to help customers find their perfect size of vintage denim. Galloway explains that sustainable, circular fashion is, “Fashion that has continuous life. Thrifting, donating, repurposing – are all ways an article of clothing can be circular. The lifecycle of the garment has a circular pattern, instead of linear,” she explained. Galloway hopes to start a conversation about why sustainable fashion is so important.
Boats & Watercraftssoundingsonline.com

New Fountaine Pajot MY4.S Powercat to Make Its Debut at Cannes

French builder Fountaine Pajot will debut its new contemporary powercat, the MY4.S, at the Cannes Yachting Festival next week. With a salon and galley that includes a sliding sunroof and windows all around, sunbathing areas on the bow and stern and a rear swim platform that can be lowered to water level, the MY4.S appears to offer gobs of space for its length.
Drinkskptv.com

Limited-edition Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew makes its debut

(CNN/Meredith) -- Fans of Flamin' Hot Cheetos now have the perfect drink to pair with the snack. Pepsico has introduced a Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew. The soda is described as a unique flavor that combines the sweet, citrus flavor of Mountain Dew with the spicy flavor of Flamin’ Hot for “the most extreme taste experience yet,” according to the Mountain Dew website.
Retailvegnews.com

Asia’s Top Vegan Pork Brand Makes Its US Retail Debut at More than 500 Grocery Stores

OmniFoods’ vegan pork just landed at nearly 200 Whole Foods Markets in 16 states and 371 Sprouts Farmers Markets across 23 states, representing the first time the vegan meat brand has distributed its products in the United States retail sector. OmniFoods is owned by the Green Monday Group, a multinational sustainability organization founded in Hong Kong by entrepreneur David Yeung, and its groundbreaking OmniPork is available in the freezer section in three varieties: OmniPork Ground, OmniPork Strips, and OmniPork Luncheon (a vegan alternative to Hormel’s Spam).
Beauty & FashionHelloGiggles

Gen Z Can Make Anything Look Cool—Here's a Fashion Lesson

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. From the ways they spend their time to the ways they communicate (hello, TikTok!), members of Gen Z lead very different lives than the rest of us. But as HelloGiggles' Generation Next explores, there's a lot we can learn from them—whether it's their need for mental health support, their drive for self-expression, or their commitment to making the world a more inclusive place for all.
Beauty & Fashioncityxtramagazine.com

Fashion’s ‘State of Anarchy’ By Making The Cut’s Tim Gunn

Tim Gunn has a confession. He wore sweatpants during lockdown. “The rumor is true,” admits the gay style guru, known for his impeccably tailored suits. “It was a slow evolution, but I got there.”. “I now have great respect for people who say, ‘I’m dressing for comfort.’ I get it,”...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Fashion’s Favorite Facialist Launches Her Debut Skin-Care Line

Thirteen years ago, Joanna Czech left her celebrity-favorite spa in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood before moving to Dallas for love. When she decided to return to New York, in 2019, she initially thought the 400-square-foot penthouse space at The Webster would suffice. “If people even remember me,” she thought at the time, “one room will be enough.” It wasn’t. The current wait for an appointment with the Polish-born super-facialist is six months.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Lucency Selects IntelePeer’s Atmosphere CPaaS Solution to Enhance Its Breakthrough Digital-to-Voice SaaS Technology Offering for Telephony Customers

IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, is pleased to announce that Lucency has selected IntelePeer’s omni-channel Atmosphere CPaaS solution to enhance its breakthrough digital-to-voice Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology that captures the context of a customer’s engagement journey—from an online interaction all the way through to a contact center experience. With Atmosphere CPaaS, a powerful platform built to improve processes and solve business challenges, Lucency enables product managers, marketers and contact center teams and agents to create customized experiences for each visitor while increasing profitability.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Halo Infinite will present its campaign closer to launch

The Master Chief is about to return to war. Halo Infinite, the new 343 Industries production, has been very present during the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live gala, presented by Geoff Keighley. It was in this scenario where the studio announced the release date, but What about campaign mode? The developer has not shown anything since they published the 2020 footage and we will still have to wait more, since they will share news when the date of commercialization of the video game approaches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy