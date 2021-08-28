HALO LIFE's Breakthrough Makes Its Fashion Debut
Fashion remix Pan-Consumer Filed, lead you to the future lifestyle. Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2021) - HALO LIFE has launched their first generation of the "LIFECODEX," a fashion product with a brand-new concept. "LIFECODEX" is a large-scale product based on smart hardware that connects the consumer industry. It opens up the option of connecting future lives for fashionistas catching up with the newest trends.
