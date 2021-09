Disney's Jungle Cruise was one of the movies that delayed itself by a full year out of the gate back in the spring of 2020. And while it certainly wasn't able to have the massive box office opening weekend it was hoping for, between theatrical release and Disney+ Premier Access, the movie has done pretty well for itself. It's still a hit with fans, even if the definition of what that means has changed a bit. While circumstances might be unusual, Disney has apparently decided it liked what it saw, as a sequel has now been given the green light, and Dwayne Johnson is excited.