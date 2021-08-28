Hoa gameplay

There’s a time in everyone’s childhood where we question what life would be like if we were miniscule and lived amongst the earth. What it would be like to befriend the bugs and jump across petals. A simpler time, where everything just seems at peace. I am definitely guilty of finding solace in imagining what life would be like if I was a fairy. I always grew up with the belief that there was a world beyond the naked eye. Luckily, Skrollcat Studios have developed Hoa, a game which allows players to experience that world firsthand. As you can imagine I cannot contain my excitement and sheer adoration of this game for much longer.