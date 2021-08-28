Cancel
MLB

Pirates honor Grays with throwback unis

MLB
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH -- The Pirates turned back the clock on Friday to represent a Negro Leagues powerhouse from western Pennsylvania. The club honored the Homestead Grays -- a team with a rich history and a few of the greatest players in baseball history -- at PNC Park ahead of their Negro League Baseball Legacy Game with the Cardinals. Pittsburgh donned cream and navy Grays jerseys with “G” hats for the contest, while festivities at the ballpark also included a giveaway of Grays T-shirts, on-field Grays insignia in the foul-ground grass and a display of pieces of Negro Leagues history in the left-field corner.

