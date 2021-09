Nineteen straight points in the second and third quarters allowed Omaha Central to pull away from Columbus High in a 45-28 Eagles win over the Discoverers on Friday in Omaha. In a game that was delayed an hour and 20 minutes due to lightning, it looked like it was CHS that would strike first. But miscues on the first and second Discoverer possession left Columbus regretful for a better start and behind 12-0.