SPARTANBURG — Jeffrey Barker was always enthusiastic and caring toward the Converse University students he served, and interested in their educational experiences. A memorial service was held for Barker on Aug. 27 at the Twichell Auditorium's Zimmerli Performance Center. After two decades at Converse, Barker became university's 11th president on July 6 for the current academic year while a search for the next president was conducted. Former president Krista Newkirk left after last school year to lead the University of Redlands in California.