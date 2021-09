Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs preview and prediction comes ahead of NFL Preseason Week 3. Chat Sports’ host Harrison Graham takes a look at the Vikings’ final preseason game. Something to keep an eye on is Kellen Mond’s play. Mond has been shaky so far in the preseason and Minnesota would feel much better about backup QB if he plays well. Kickoff is set for 8p ET on Friday night. Let us know in the comments who you think will win and what the final score will be. Subscribe for more Minnesota Vikings news & rumors videos: https://www.