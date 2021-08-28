Reds newcomer Asdrubal Cabrera could be available vs. Marlins
The Cincinnati Reds, who will continue with their playoff push on Saturday night against the host Miami Marlins, might have a newcomer in the lineup. Cincinnati picked up Asdrubal Cabrera off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. The veteran is expected to join the Reds in time for Saturday's game, and he could be used as a pinch hitter as well as at any of the four infield positions.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
