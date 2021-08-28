Reds newcomer Asdrubal Cabrera could be available vs. Marlins

The Cincinnati Reds have picked up infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera off of waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cincinnati had multiple spots open on their 40-man roster, so no one needed to be let go of in order to pick him up. As things stand currently the Reds have 38 players on their 40-man roster. He is out of options, though, so a move will need to be made to add him to the 26-man roster. That move has not yet been announced.