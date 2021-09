Two things were certain concerning Pitt coming into the 2021 season. You know the Panthers would bet set at quarterback with the return of Kenny Pickett and you knew the defense would be pretty good once again. Both things proved to be true in Pitt's win over UMass. Kenny Pickett looked smooth while completing 28-of-38 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the football six times for 39 yards. Pickett left the game towards the end of the third quarter.