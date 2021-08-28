Cancel
Evacuee: World has 'abandoned' Afghanistan's new generation

By ARITZ PARRA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Until last week, journalist Shabeer Ahmadi was busy covering the news in Afghanistan. But after a hasty and excruciating decision to leave for an uncertain future in Spain, he’s helplessly glued to news feeds on his cellphone, following every twist in the dramatic end of the evacuation of Afghans from Kabul. The 29-year-old journalist and nine close relatives managed to board one of the planes and are now going through the lengthy asylum process in a northern Spanish city. But the future of family members and thousands of other Afghans who haven't been able to escape is now the focus of his energy and fears.

