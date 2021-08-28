Cancel
Fanendo Adi: Minnesota United sign former Columbus Crew forward

By Goal.com
Cover picture for the articleThe 30-year-old Super Eagle had been a free agent after the expiry of his contract at Columbus Crew in 2020. Minnesota United have confirmed the signing of Major League Soccer veteran and forward Fanendo Adi. The 30-year-old Nigeria player has joined Minnesota on a one-year contract, with an option to...

