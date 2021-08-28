Joe Q. Azevedo

Joe Azevedo was born in Praia da Vitoria Terceria, Azores on October 1, 1947, to his parents José Lourenço Azevedo and Maria de Lourdes Quitério. He was one of five children. They lived humbly and simply but they were happy. With little education, Joe made the best of what he could to help his family, working in agriculture on the island alongside his siblings and cousins. But Joe wanted more and in 1989 he made the courageous step to migrate to America. Upon arriving Joe was taken back by the fast pace of the U.S. But living in the Central Valley his culture wasn 't very hard to find. Joe was frequently a part of the Portuguese celebrations. He was even on the committee for the St. Anthony celebration for Hanford in the mid-2000s. He loved to dance and socialize with friends. This is where he found his second chance on love, Alice. Alice and Joe married in February of 2001. They were each other & #39;s sweethearts. Often traveling up and down California for the Portuguese celebrations. Always together or not very far from each other and for 20 years that was their life; happy together. They took care of each other when others told them it would be impossible to do. Even at the end Alice refused to give up hope and had Joe home with her.