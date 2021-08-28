Henderson to leave Community Christian School

A new principal is leading Pella Christian Grade School into the new year. Ben Dirksen started his role in administration on Liberty Street in July. Dirksen has over 10 years of Christian education experience, in addition to attending Christian schools and Dordt University. Dirksen has taught and coached at Denver Christian School for the last 12 years, serving as middle school math, science, Bible and PE teacher while coaching all levels of soccer and basketball. He’s excited to welcome students and get to know the Pella Christian community. Ben Dirksen’s new email address is dirksenb@pellachristian.net. Hear more from him on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.