Henderson to leave Community Christian School

Traders Point Christian Schools has appointed Janise Stone director of college and career guidance, a newly-created position made possible via funding from Scholar Project 2.0. Prior to joining the team at TPCS, she served as a career pathways specialist, student service director and as school counselor coordinator for the Indianapolis Public Schools, coordinating college and career readiness initiatives for over 70 schools. Before IPS, Stone served as a guidance director in Wayne Township where she provided direct support for more than 400 students. In addition to these experiences, she has a background in mental health counseling services including a master’s degree in School Counseling and Mental Health.
