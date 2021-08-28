Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lloyd Omdahl: North Dakota: A state comes of age

Bismarck Tribune
 8 days ago

When General Custer left North Dakota he told us not to do anything until he came back. We have done our best to respect his instructions. It is true that he had political ambitions. After all, General Grant got two terms for being a war hero. Custer decided to run as a Democrat which would have been worse than going to the Little Big Horn. Even though he messed up in Montana, we still think of him as a North Dakota hero because he is the best we could get.

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Omdahl
Person
Dave Barry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Capitol#Minnesotans#The Nonpartisan League#The Bank Of North Dakota#Mill#Bank#Russian#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Paralympic closing marks end of Tokyo’s 8-year Olympic saga

TOKYO (AP) — The final act of the delayed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics came Sunday, almost eight years to the day after the Japanese capital was awarded the Games. The Paralympics ended a 13-day run in a colorful, circus-like ceremony at the National Stadium overseen by Crown Prince Akishino, the brother of Emperor Naruhito. The Olympics closed almost a month ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy