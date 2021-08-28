Lloyd Omdahl: North Dakota: A state comes of age

When General Custer left North Dakota he told us not to do anything until he came back. We have done our best to respect his instructions. It is true that he had political ambitions. After all, General Grant got two terms for being a war hero. Custer decided to run as a Democrat which would have been worse than going to the Little Big Horn. Even though he messed up in Montana, we still think of him as a North Dakota hero because he is the best we could get.