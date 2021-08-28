Cancel
Powell, OH

Late heroics lead Liberty over Glenville, 7-6

By Delaware Gazette
Delaware Gazette
 8 days ago

POWELL — For the second consecutive week, few things went right for the Olentangy Liberty offense. But behind a dominant defensive effort and just enough from the Patriots offense, Liberty overcame a late deficit on Friday evening to defeat the Glenville Tarblooders, 7-6. Liberty quarterback Ryan Grohe’s touchdown pass to receiver Alex Okuley with 9:04 remaining in the fourth quarter wound up being the deciding margin after a frantic attempt by Glenville in the final seconds was turned away by the Patriots defense.

