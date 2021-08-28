Cancel
How To Troubleshoot Fluorescent Lights

By Heather Skyler
hunker.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's nothing worse than having to be in a room with a flickering, fluorescent light. It feels creepy and can also cause a terrible headache. Most people choose fluorescent lights in order to save money. Found primarily in kitchens, offices, department stores, hospitals and warehouses, fluorescent lights waste less energy than incandescent lights and can save you as much as 40 percent on your energy bill. But that flickering light can make you crazy, so it's a good idea to know how to troubleshoot any problems you're having with fluorescent lighting.

www.hunker.com

