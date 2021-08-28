How Does Cold Temperature Affect Light Bulbs?

We cannot feel it, but it is all around us, the terrestrial magnetic field. The Earth itself acts like a giant magnet, a rotating ball of liquid iron in the core of our planet, generating the extensive magnetic field. As if all of this weren’t enough, humans have produced artificial magnetic fields with power lines, transportation systems, electrical appliances, and medical equipment. We may not be able to see, hear, feel or taste the magnetic fields that surround us, but some may wonder if they can affect our bodies and brains. But the electrical currents to which we are exposed in our daily lives, is considered a level of 0.1 microtesla, which is insignificant compared to the magnetic field of the Earth, which is 500 times stronger.