How Do I Wire a Combination Bathroom Vent, Light and Heater?

If you like to do your own wiring and have a basic knowledge of residential electrical circuits, you'll have an easy time connecting a wall light fixture to an existing wall or ceiling fixture. The procedure involves daisy chain wiring. It's a common misconception that this is the same as wiring lights in series, but it's actually wiring them in parallel. Basically, parallel wiring splits the electricity into multiple paths and guarantees that if the bulb in one fixture burns out, the other will stay on. It's not important to think too much about parallel versus series wiring when adding a light to a circuit, though. All you have to remember is that you have to create pigtails at the existing fixture to split the electrical path in two, and that's pretty easy to do.