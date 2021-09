Drake appears to have found an unlikely partner for his upcoming line of Certified Lover Boy merchandise. Late Wednesday night, the Toronto Raptors superfan posted a photo of an unreleased black Nike t-shirt with the phrase, "I Need A Freak," on it. More importantly, he tagged 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis "Greek Freak" Antetokounmpo, who reposted it. In a matter of moments, fans of both the GRAMMY winner and NBA champion began to speculate that the two were collaborating on a new line of merchandise that would coincide with the release of Drake's upcoming album. With that said, nothing has been confirmed just yet.