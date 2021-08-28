The Best Streaming Service You Don’t Have

"Apple TV+ doesn’t carry itself like a typical streaming video on demand service," says Brandon Katz. "While that may not be ideal for its business, it’s a refreshing change of pace for us, the audience and consumer, in an increasingly crowded and chaotic streaming ecosystem. Market leader Netflix spends billions to acquire outside programming from various studios to keep its library overflowing with options for all demographics. Hulu has next-day deals with major broadcasters for primetime series and a library of licensed films and TV shows. Disney+ pilfers major Fox titles to pad out its library while HBO Max has spent lavishly to collect marquee shows and movies from outside of its own studio. Amazon Prime Video has the largest licensed library in the game. Apple TV+, despite the backing of the richest corporation in human history, doesn’t run the same rat race. As anyone who has followed the streaming wars over the last two years knows, Apple TV+ is built entirely on new and original films and TV series. In many ways, Apple TV+ is positioning itself as the HBO of the streaming world." But Katz says that while Apple TV+ seemingly has a disadvantage without a library of programming, "Apple TV+, with its emphasis on A-list talent (Spielberg, Scorsese, Oprah, etc.), is cultivating a careful curation of quality over quantity while also staying away from the licensing labyrinth that can infuriates viewers."