A look at what's going on in and around the Canby and Molalla areas: music, reunions celebrations and more.

Canby PD sets community event Sept. 7

The Canby Police Department will host its first-ever Grill & Chill community appreciation event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Canby Police Department, 1175 N.W. Third Ave.

The event is a "thank you" to Canby residents for support. The free event will feature free hot dogs, free shave ice, a photo booth and demonstrations. It's also a chance to meet local officers and ask questions.

For more information, call 503-266-1104.

Library 'Friends' final music event set

The Friends of the Canby Public Library will hold its final summer concert at 6 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Wait Park, featuring Brad Creel & the Reel Deal.

Bring a blanket or chair to sit on the grass.

Celebrate Molalla returns in September

Celebrate Molalla returns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will feature more than 100 vendors and stretch south from Third Street to the Molalla Museum complex, where visitors also can enjoy the Molalla Heritage Apple Festival. The event will feature an expanded food court, music, beverages, free kids' crafts and activities, artists and artisans, a car show and much more.

For more information, email Leota Childress at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Small Farm School classes set for Sept. 15

The OSU Extension Small Farm School celebrates its tenth year with all outdoor classes and a return to in-person learning after going online in 2020.

Registrations are now being accepted for the Sept. 15 event at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.

Small Farm School is for beginning and intermediate small-scale commercial farmers in the Willamette Valley. Experienced and knowledgeable presenters will deliver sessions covering a wide variety of topics including soil health, stress management, mushroom cultivation, livestock, disaster preparedness, fruit trees, cover crops, composting, irrigation and more.

Registration is open through Sept. 8 with a $60 registration fee. Late registration runs from Sept. 9 to 14 and is $75.

Additional information on Small Farm School, session descriptions, registration can be found at smallfarms.oregonstate.edu/small-farm-school.

For more information, contact Clint Taylor at 979-820-3980 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Canby High classes set reunion

The Canby High classes of 1980 and 1981 will hold a 41st and 40th joint class reunion Sept. 18. The event is planned for Stafford Venues on Union Hall Road in Canby. For more information, contact Todd Hansen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

MUHS reunion set for September

The Molalla Union High School class of 1970 will hold a reunion at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Ringo Pond, 27785 S. Beavercreek Road in Molalla.