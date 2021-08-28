Cancel
San Luis Obispo, CA

Heidi Harmon resigns, denies connection to bribery case

calcoasttimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid allegations she took gifts from a marijuana businessman, San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon announced Thursday she is stepping down to battle climate change. First elected mayor in 2016, Harmon said she plans to continue living in SLO while she works as a senior public affairs director for the Romero Institute’s Let’s Green CA initiative, a nonprofit affiliated with electric provider Central Coast Community Energy. During Harmon’s tenure, the SLO City Council voted to contract with Central Coast Community Energy to provide electricity to residents.

calcoasttimes.com

