Fitness center focuses on 9/11 celebration

Canby's Snap Fitness will host open house for 9/11 tribute that ties into a grand re-opening celebreation

Canby's Snap Fitness will tie a grand re-opening into the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks during a special event this Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be an open house and re-grand opening and 9/11 memorial event hosted by Snap Fitness and sponsored by FOB Taproom and Thai Corner. There will be a number of raffle events going on with tickets on sale the week before the event at sponsor locations and Snap Fitness, 1109 SW 1st Ave., Suite C.

"All of the proceeds will be donated to the 9/11 memorial," new owner Cody Artino, said. "We will have a workout challenge in the club, announce the winner of the MyZone challenge, have a rock wall out front," as well as other items, including samples of products vendors offer.

"The event is two-fold â€“ first and foremost this is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Second is the open house and grand opening because of the new owners," Artino said.