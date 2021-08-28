Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canby, OR

YOM: Webb home tabbed for August

By John Baker
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

The Canby Garden Club's Yard of the Month for August rests beneath a staple of trees on North Elm Street.

Initially, when Diana Webb was looking to do something with her yard on Elm Street in Canby, she knew that she wanted trees. So, in working with a company called Living Waters to design what was to come, she said trees were "a must."

"Initially, the main goal was to not have a yard with grass," Webb said. "I knew the time in my life would be limited and grass would require time I would prefer elsewhere. I wanted to be able to enjoy a variety of trees and, along with my daughter Caren Van Kleek, wanted to create a yard that provided a sense of privacy, particularly on the side yard, which is just off 11th Street."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uk6mu_0bfXv4G600

It has all come together so well that Webb's home at 1095 N. Elm St. has been named the Canby Garden Club's Yard of the Month for August.

So, working with Mike Schrock, owner and operator of Living Waters Landscape, the course of their yard was set.

"We currently have 10 trees in the front yard and five trees in the side yard," Webb said. "It has taken nearly the three years we have lived here for them to finally and fully begin to bloom, but the wait was worth it. I am crazy to have color everywhere and it has taken a fair amount of experimentation to find a balance of plants I enjoy, but not get heavy in one season. I will most likely always be fine-tuning that observation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YhAca_0bfXv4G600

In creating the yard, the goal was to leave a fair amount of ground space for annuals "so I can mix it up differently year by year," Webb said. "That is fun.

"My favorite time to enjoy the view of the yards, both front and side, is after dark when the landscaping lights have come on and they illuminate various trees or shrubs. That view is particularly pretty and offers a romantic look to the house."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canby, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Canby, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yom#The Canby Garden Club#Living Waters Landscape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Portland Tribune

New 'Fetch' coffee house opens in Westmoreland

The name of the new coffee house on Bybee Boulevard reflects its owner's enthusiasm about dogs. Just a half block south of the former location of the late, lamented Schoendecken Coffee House, and a block west of Westmoreland's Starbuck's, a new coffee house opened on Friday, August 6, at 1540 S.E. Bybee Boulevard. Called "Fetch Coffee Roasters", the new business roasts and sells its own six blends of coffee, and serves drinks and pastries to patrons both indoors and out. The name "Fetch" has a dogly feel, so it is no surprise that the coffee house also regularly supports two organizations that help dogs in need. One of those will always be "Soi Dog Foundation" in Thailand, they say; and the other rotates through local Oregon institutions. Soi Dog Foundation has not only spayed and neutered hundreds of thousands of dogs, they were also instrumental in ending the dog meat trade in that country.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Proud Boy 'Tiny' Toese shot in foot at protest

Tusitala Toese, better known by his nickname 'Tiny,' was shot during a protest in Olympia, Washington. A leader of the Portland Proud Boys was shot in the foot during an anti-COVID protest in Olympia, Washington, social media reports show. Live-streamers covering the protest against COVID-19 mandates near Washington's state capitol showed Tusitala "Tiny" Toese bleeding from the foot or lower leg after five gunshots rang out in the mid-afternoon hours of Saturday, Sept. 4. Local police taped off the scene at the Intercity Transit mall on State Avenue Northeast near Franklin Street, according to the footage, and medical...
Prineville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Jesus desires unity and harmony

Unity does not always mean uniformity; diversity can work hand in hand with harmony. "Let no evil talk come out of your mouths, but only what is useful for building up, as there is need, so that your words may give grace to those who hear." ~Ephesians 4:29. As I...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

In-N-Out Burger could slide into Bridgeport Village area

The retro fast food joint just officially bought the old Village Inn spot in Tualatin. In-N-Out Burger is getting closer to opening an its first Portland area outlet next to Bridgeport Village. The fast food joint with a fervent following just paid $3.3 million for the former Village Inn restaurant...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland hospitals bring in temporary morgue trucks

Two hospitals will use refrigeration trucks to keep COVID-19 fatalities as hospital morgues fill up. As emergency rooms around Oregon fill up with COVID-19 patients, two hospitals in the Portland region announced the addition of temporary morgue trucks. Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent both announced Friday, Sept. 3, that...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

LETTERS to the Editor

The Letters to the Editor is where BEE readers have the opportunity to share their opinions and observations. A few month ago, I became aware that a neighborhood property, 8405 S.E. 8th, has been purchased by developer Renaissance Homes. THE BEE did a story about this property a few months back. We have hung a banner, and are leaving messages to the tree and the developer. There were 3 tall fir trees on that property that have existed longer than any of us. One has already been chopped down, and another is slated to be removed soon. Our neighborhood hired an arborist who came and assessed the trees; they are healthy and strong and would most likely outlive us if it wasn't for Renaissance Homes and the inadequate rules of our city to protect the environment. The issue of this one tree in our neighborhood is hitting me strong. It is a symbol of the helplessness I feel watching Portland fall apart in three major areas:
Crook County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Shooting scrape at Hampton

Homesteader James Dickinson was shot by an acquaintance at his cabin in Hampton. The Crook County Sheriff responded to a report of a shooting at the Dickinson homestead near Hampton on Friday, Nov. 14, 1913. At the time, Hampton was in old Crook County. Frank Elkins was the sheriff, and...
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland neighbor groups in limbo as Hardesty reworks bureau

Insurance contract and support services are flubbed by a city bureau that promised to serve Southwest Portland.Six months after the city of Portland promised to directly support Southwest neighborhoods with staff and resources, some say they've been left in limbo. Two new employees at the city's Office of Community & Civic Life — who were supposed to be hired by July to assist and provide administrative services to Southwest Portland neighborhood associations — have yet to materialize. Additionally, a city-funded insurance contract failed to provide full coverage for neighborhood associations and their boards of directors, leading some to delay...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Could In-N-Out come to Tanasbourne?

The burger chain is reportedly exploring locations in Tualatin and Beaverton, as well as Hillsboro. Iconic fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger looks like it may be coming to Washington County soon — but where?. Along with two other locations in Portland's Westside suburbs, the California-based company is reportedly eyeing a location...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

'Bridge Pedal' -- thousands of riders bike the Sellwood Bridge

Once again a citywide charity bicycle ride brings bicyclists by the thousands across the new Sellwood Bridge. Setting out on the annual bicycle ride as early as 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 8, hearty participants in the 2021 "Providence Bridge Pedal" looked very cheerful as they again took to Portland's streets and bridges. The event had been cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy