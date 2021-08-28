YOM: Webb home tabbed for August

The Canby Garden Club's Yard of the Month for August rests beneath a staple of trees on North Elm Street.

Initially, when Diana Webb was looking to do something with her yard on Elm Street in Canby, she knew that she wanted trees. So, in working with a company called Living Waters to design what was to come, she said trees were "a must."

"Initially, the main goal was to not have a yard with grass," Webb said. "I knew the time in my life would be limited and grass would require time I would prefer elsewhere. I wanted to be able to enjoy a variety of trees and, along with my daughter Caren Van Kleek, wanted to create a yard that provided a sense of privacy, particularly on the side yard, which is just off 11th Street."

It has all come together so well that Webb's home at 1095 N. Elm St. has been named the Canby Garden Club's Yard of the Month for August.

So, working with Mike Schrock, owner and operator of Living Waters Landscape, the course of their yard was set.

"We currently have 10 trees in the front yard and five trees in the side yard," Webb said. "It has taken nearly the three years we have lived here for them to finally and fully begin to bloom, but the wait was worth it. I am crazy to have color everywhere and it has taken a fair amount of experimentation to find a balance of plants I enjoy, but not get heavy in one season. I will most likely always be fine-tuning that observation."

In creating the yard, the goal was to leave a fair amount of ground space for annuals "so I can mix it up differently year by year," Webb said. "That is fun.

"My favorite time to enjoy the view of the yards, both front and side, is after dark when the landscaping lights have come on and they illuminate various trees or shrubs. That view is particularly pretty and offers a romantic look to the house."