TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: PSG dig their heels in as they look to hold onto Kylian Mbappe despite Real Madrid links after Cristiano Ronaldo's shock move to Manchester United

With Lionel Messi now at PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo looking like he is on his way out of Juventus, the next in line to move may just be Kylian Mbappe. The PSG superstar attacker, who was expected to lead and attack alongside Messi and Neymar this season, could be on the verge of a sensational move to Real Madrid. After Real Madrid made an offer of €180 million (roughly $211 million), PSG agreed to open up talks with the Spanish giants, according to L'Equipe.