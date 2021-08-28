Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: PSG dig their heels in as they look to hold onto Kylian Mbappe despite Real Madrid links after Cristiano Ronaldo's shock move to Manchester United

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer transfer window is reaching its crescendo with clubs throughout Europe looking to finalise their squads before the ever-approaching deadline. Premier League clubs have until 11pm on August 31 to get their deals over the line, with a number of huge transfer stories set to go down to the wire.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Real Madrid#Psg#The Red Devils#Juventus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Traore, Mbappe, Ronaldo, Dybala, Lingard, Olmo

Wolves want to make Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, their highest-paid player with a new £120,000-a-week deal to fend off interest from Tottenham and Liverpool. (Sun) Manchester United still want Atletico Madrid's England defender Kieran Trippier and will attempt to sign the 30-year-old in the January transfer window. (Mundo Deportivo, via Sun)
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Will Real Madrid rebuild with Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland?

Real Madrid want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free transfer next summer, Spanish outlet Marca reports. The LaLiga giants are already zeroing in on the French midfielder, 28, whose contract expires next June. Real are also aiming to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free from Paris St Germain after his contract expires at the end of this season.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo released from Portugal squad after ban

Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from the Portugal squad after firing them to World Cup qualifier victory over the Republic of Ireland in dramatic fashion.The 36-year-old scored a world record 110th international goal to cancel out John Egan’s opener with just a minute remaining at the Estadio Algarve on Wednesday evening, and then completed the job with his 111th in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win.However, after removing his shirt in celebration, he was cautioned by Slovenian referee Matej Rug and having been booked earlier in the campaign, is suspended for Tuesday night’s trip to Azerbaijan.☀ O M̲e̲l̲h̲o̲r̲ ̲M̲a̲r̲c̲a̲d̲o̲r̲...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: Will PSG break an unwritten rule by keeping Kylian Mbappe?

As Real Madrid fans begin to resign themselves to the fact that Kylian Mbappe will not be coming in the summer 2021 transfer window, they are also realizing that PSG are creating a league of their own. This summer, PSG have signed a handful of the best players in the world, including Lionel Messi on a free transfer. FFP is a mild inconvenience, rather than a rule protecting competitive balance in the Champions League, to PSG, and by keeping Mbappe after signing Messi, the club will have flouted this admittedly weak safeguard.
Soccerchatsports.com

Kylian Mbappe Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Place $188M Bid for PSG Star

One of the biggest football stars in the world could be on the move this summer. La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly entered a $188 million bid for Paris Saint-Germain star forward Kylian Mbappe, per Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian. According to Mario Cortegana of Goal.com, Mbappe "has turned...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Kylian Mbappe could seal sensational Real Madrid move, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to quit Juventus with PSG lurking and Man City are still chasing £150m Harry Kane... the transfers that can still happen with a week left until deadline day

Just a week remains of what has already been an exciting and hectic summer transfer window. But August 31's deadline day is now fast approaching and managers are scrambling to get their squads in shape for the rest of the season. Manchester City broke the British transfer record to sign...
SoccerCBS Sports

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid rumors, latest news: PSG open negotiations for French superstar

With Lionel Messi now at PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo looking like he is on his way out of Juventus, the next in line to move may just be Kylian Mbappe. The PSG superstar attacker, who was expected to lead and attack alongside Messi and Neymar this season, could be on the verge of a sensational move to Real Madrid. After Real Madrid made an offer of €180 million (roughly $211 million), PSG agreed to open up talks with the Spanish giants, according to L'Equipe.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe’s impending move to Real Madrid could blow transfer window wide open in final days

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of prising Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth around an initial £145m, which leaves other clubs vulnerable to the Ligue 1 side’s attempts to bring in a headline replacement. The impending loss of a player predicted to become the best in the world has overshadowed PSG’s blockbuster recruitment of the current holder of that status, Lionel Messi. For all the fuss around the pendulum swing in Manchester over Cristiano Ronaldo, it is the movement of the 22-year-old Mbappe that has the capacity to cause chaos in the closing days of the window....

Comments / 0

Community Policy