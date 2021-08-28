Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colton, OR

Water restrictions coming to Colton

By John Baker
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

Low stream flows into the Molalla River Basin has prompted the call for mandatory water restrictions in Colton.

The Oregon Water Resources Department has mandated that all customers of Colton Water District are put on notice that water use restrictions are in place as of Aug. 30. The mandatory restriction is due to low stream flows into the Molalla River Basin.

Colton Water District uses surface water from Jackson Creek that is a tributary of Milk Creek and the Molalla River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzVRm_0bfXtuhh00

What does this mean?

No irrigation of crops or pasture grazing land.

No watering of lawns, gardens of landscapes.

No washing of vehicles.

Yes for all household use.

Yes to filling water troughs for animals â€“ monitor the fill.

The restriction will end only when residents are notified by Colton Water District. Even if the rains come that may not mean the restriction has been lifted.

Colton Rural Fire Protection District is exempt from water restrictions for training and fire hydrant use. However, in an effort to comply, there will be no training exercises using water and there will be no washing of emergency vehicles after every call.

Colton Water District is asking customers to comply and adhere to the mandatory restrictions until further notice.

For more information, contact Amy Kim, watermaster, with Oregon Water Resources Department at 503-722-1410.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Molalla, OR
Government
City
Colton, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Molalla, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water District#Surface Water#Irrigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Indigenous say 'controlled burns' can tame Oregon wildfires

Controlled burns have proven effective in combating wildfires, both before the Oregon Trail and in modern times. For Indigenous tribes in the Pacific Northwest, fire has always been a part of the landscape. Klamath Tribal Council Chairman Don Gentry says his ancestors learned that low-intensity fires caused by lightning storms helped regenerate plant species and thin out excess growth in the forests. So tribes like the Klamath started to use fire as a tool to not only stimulate plant growth, but manage the forests by clearing out the excess flammable plants that make the forests prime for...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

1946: North Unit Irrigation construction project faced abandonment

New 509-J Board policy requires administrators to reside within the school district 25 years ago. The second serious accident on a Jefferson County grade occurred Monday morning when Wib Culp drove the big Nash-Quad truck used by the county for hauling gravel off the Agency Plains. Wib had just started working on the truck job that morning, taking the place of Jack McTaggart. The accident occurred about seventy-five yards from the foot of the grade on a horse-shoe curve.
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland neighbor groups in limbo as Hardesty reworks bureau

Insurance contract and support services are flubbed by a city bureau that promised to serve Southwest Portland.Six months after the city of Portland promised to directly support Southwest neighborhoods with staff and resources, some say they've been left in limbo. Two new employees at the city's Office of Community & Civic Life — who were supposed to be hired by July to assist and provide administrative services to Southwest Portland neighborhood associations — have yet to materialize. Additionally, a city-funded insurance contract failed to provide full coverage for neighborhood associations and their boards of directors, leading some to delay...
Posted by
Canby Herald

Competing plans unveiled for legislative, congressional maps

Lawmakers see drafts and plan public hearings Sept. 8-13 before special session later this year.Democratic and Republican lawmakers have unveiled contrasting visions for Oregon's congressional and legislative districts in the next decade, as seen in newly released draft maps. The redistricting committees met jointly for 40 minutes on Friday, Sept. 3, to present maps that will be the focus of virtual public hearings starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. Alternative plans must be submitted by the close of business Sept. 8; they will be posted on the Oregon Legislature's website if they comply with redistricting standards set out by law. "I know...
Washington StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Indigenous practice could be key to taming wildfires

Controlled burns have proven effective in combating wildfires, both before the Oregon Trail and in modern times. For Indigenous tribes in the Pacific Northwest, fire has always been a part of the landscape. Klamath Tribal Council Chairman Don Gentry says his ancestors learned that low-intensity fires caused by lightning storms...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland hospitals bring in temporary morgue trucks

Two hospitals will use refrigeration trucks to keep COVID-19 fatalities as hospital morgues fill up. As emergency rooms around Oregon fill up with COVID-19 patients, two hospitals in the Portland region announced the addition of temporary morgue trucks. Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent both announced Friday, Sept. 3, that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy