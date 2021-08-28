Water restrictions coming to Colton

Low stream flows into the Molalla River Basin has prompted the call for mandatory water restrictions in Colton.

The Oregon Water Resources Department has mandated that all customers of Colton Water District are put on notice that water use restrictions are in place as of Aug. 30. The mandatory restriction is due to low stream flows into the Molalla River Basin.

Colton Water District uses surface water from Jackson Creek that is a tributary of Milk Creek and the Molalla River.

What does this mean?

No irrigation of crops or pasture grazing land.

No watering of lawns, gardens of landscapes.

No washing of vehicles.

Yes for all household use.

Yes to filling water troughs for animals â€“ monitor the fill.

The restriction will end only when residents are notified by Colton Water District. Even if the rains come that may not mean the restriction has been lifted.

Colton Rural Fire Protection District is exempt from water restrictions for training and fire hydrant use. However, in an effort to comply, there will be no training exercises using water and there will be no washing of emergency vehicles after every call.

Colton Water District is asking customers to comply and adhere to the mandatory restrictions until further notice.

For more information, contact Amy Kim, watermaster, with Oregon Water Resources Department at 503-722-1410.