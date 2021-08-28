Colton Corner: Fuji Fest was a hit

The annual event offers an opportunity to enjoy an evening of fun while raising money for scholarships

The annual Fuji Fest was held at the Colton Fire Station on Aug. 24 to honor the memories of Colton volunteer firefighters Justin and David Fraijo and to help sponsor, through donations, the Justin Lee Fraijo Memorial Scholarship.

This scholarship is awarded yearly to graduating seniors at Colton High School who will concentrate on a career in the health field in their advanced education, as well as to local volunteer firefighters for continuing education in firefighting and emergency medical studies.

This year's recipient of the scholarship was Madelyn Robinson, who will continue her education at Oregon Institute of Technology.

The parking lot behind the fire station was filled with people who were enjoying an evening of live music, good food and much awaited opportunity to visit with friends and neighbors.

"This is an opportunity for the community to gather around to help our young people and EMTs who have ambitions," CRFPD volunteer Eric Bjornson said. "It's nice to help them."

The opening musical act included Mike Jordan and Virgil Lee with guest drummer John Van Oeveren and a special appearance by David Wyatt. They were followed by the band Fossil out of the Oregon City/Estacada area.

Fuji Fest is put on by the Colton Volunteer Fire Association. Volunteers and community members who made the night possible included Tim Behrens, Nate Kulland, Doug Dolney, Jasmine Schneider, Ron Norton, Mike Decristoforo, Jeanette Norton, Justin Oberlander, Kelly Stephens and Don Newell. The 150 pounds of pork roast for the barbecue was sponsored by Erickson's Thriftway in Prineville.

"This is a night for memories," Kelly Stephens said, "for celebration and for community."

Colton Fire Lt. Chris Cohoon, said this year's fest was well-attended and so far, but still counting, more than $3,400 has been raised toward the scholarship.

"This event is very meaningful to our department," Cohoon said. "We see what it means to Colton with the community support we get."

9/11 remembrance planned

It has been 20 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center changed the world.

The Colton Fire District will hold a remembrance ceremony in front of the Colton Fire Station, 20987 S. Highway 211 at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, to honor those Americans who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorists attacks.

The event will include the posting of colors by Colton volunteer firefighters, guest speakers, a bell ceremony and closing remarks from CRFPD interim Chief Todd Gary. A social hour will follow.